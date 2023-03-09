Sign up
Photo 1179
It just had to be done!
Said my daughter, on the only morning we have had a reasonable amount of lying snow this winter. She invited me to join her in making snow angels, but I passed!
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
