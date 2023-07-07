Previous
walking to the sea 5-7 Port-Eynon by speedwell
Photo 1278

walking to the sea 5-7 Port-Eynon

Living a long way inland in the UK, this was our first visit to a beach for 2 years. My anticipation of reaching the tideline was high....
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
352% complete

