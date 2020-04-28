Previous
Sunset is always more beautiful after a storm. by spikez
Sunset is always more beautiful after a storm.

Sooo much rain. Seriously pouring, branches down, things thrown around the yard etc. It’s not even spring yet. If we ever move I will miss the storms of the Midwest so badly. You can feel the thunder in your bones.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Spikez

@spikez
2014 Update: I'm going for it this year. One a day. I can't promise I will get it done, and I know...
