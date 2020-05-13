Sign up
Stockton Lake Quarantine Date
The quarantine continues, and so the hubs and I left the kids with his mom and went for a drive to Stockton Lake about an hour away just to feel like we were getting out. No public interaction necessary.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
2014 Update: I'm going for it this year. One a day. I can't promise I will get it done, and I know...
4
2
I can do it, but will I?
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
13th May 2020 6:52pm
b&w
water
lake
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great processing, l like the light on the rocks
May 14th, 2020
Spikez
@graemestevens
thanks for the comment.
May 14th, 2020
