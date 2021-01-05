Previous
Next
Fine Art Animal Edits - Meerkat by spinneyphoto
1 / 365

Fine Art Animal Edits - Meerkat

Since 27th December, I've been working on a fine art editing technique. Here is a revisit of an image I took in September and edited today, removing the background and applying textures were a big improvement.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Aisling Longbottom

@spinneyphoto
I'm a student at York St John University studying Ba(Hons) Photography. I live in HUll and like to experiment with a range of different styles.
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise