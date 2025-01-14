Previous
Lines by spooling
Lines

14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Sheryl

@spooling
Back to do another year of Project365 11 years later! Much water under the bridge including retirement but not a lot of photography in the...
Photo Details

Purdey (Sharon) ace
Lovely lines Sheryl. Well seen and a beautiful image.
January 14th, 2025  
