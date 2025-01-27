Previous
Dusk by spooling
27 / 365

Dusk

Athenree, Tauranga Harbour, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Sheryl

Back to do another year of Project365 11 years later! Much water under the bridge including retirement but not a lot of photography in the...
Purdey (Sharon) ace
So peaceful. Such lovely light.
January 27th, 2025  
