16 / 365
Schaken
Do you wanna play a game?
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
1
0
Sporen Maken
@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee, beers and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order).
16
photos
40
followers
52
following
4% complete
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Tags
chess
,
hands
,
sporenmaken
Brian Moody
ace
Great shot
November 24th, 2021
