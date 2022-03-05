Sign up
117 / 365
Gelukkig heb ik de foto's nog
I feel a bit sad they took the tree down today...luckily I still got the pictures. When curious of a before photo: check the post 8th of februari.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
Sporen Maken
@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Tags
tree
,
sporenmaken
william wooderson
That looks dangerous!!
March 5th, 2022
Sporen Maken
@will_wooderson
I know! Him rather than me...
March 5th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
I'm a lumberjack and I'm ok.
I like how you have caught his breath and the wood chips in the light.
March 5th, 2022
I like how you have caught his breath and the wood chips in the light.