Gelukkig heb ik de foto's nog by sporenmaken
117 / 365

Gelukkig heb ik de foto's nog

I feel a bit sad they took the tree down today...luckily I still got the pictures. When curious of a before photo: check the post 8th of februari.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Sporen Maken

@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
william wooderson
That looks dangerous!!
March 5th, 2022  
Sporen Maken
@will_wooderson I know! Him rather than me...
March 5th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
I'm a lumberjack and I'm ok.
I like how you have caught his breath and the wood chips in the light.
March 5th, 2022  
