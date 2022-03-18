Previous
Meerkoet by sporenmaken
130 / 365

Meerkoet

Rippled water (bob)
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Sporen Maken

@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
35% complete

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wonderful b&w capture! Terrific reflections!
March 18th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely in black and white.
March 18th, 2022  
