Hoorah to Kensington Cardinals Baseball Club

We’re thrilled to welcome our new sports club sponsor, the Kensington Cardinals Baseball Club! As proud supporters of this historic club, we’re excited to join a community that has been the heart of baseball in the eastern suburbs since 1926. The Kensington Cardinals are known for their welcoming and inclusive environment, with a strong focus on the growth and well-being of both youth and adult players. At Yates Physiotherapy, we specialize in helping athletes recover faster and perform better. As leaders in Sports Physio Adelaide, our skilled sports physiotherapists provide tailored care for injuries like sprains, strains, and overuse conditions.