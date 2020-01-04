Previous
Painterly Tulip by sprphotos
2 / 365

Painterly Tulip

A shot taken with my iPhone of an artificial tulip and post processed on my phone using the Brushstroke app.
4th January 2020

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
