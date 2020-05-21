Previous
Painterly Magnolia Flower by sprphotos
Painterly Magnolia Flower

Magnolia flowers are a challenge to photograph, usually with their messy backgrounds. I replaced the background with one of my sky images. Filter I used is Topaz Van Gogh 1
Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
