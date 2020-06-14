Previous
20200614 In Camera Double Exposure 2-DSCF8826_exp by sprphotos
163 / 365

20200614 In Camera Double Exposure 2-DSCF8826_exp

My Get Pushed Week 411 challenge from Laura @la_photographic was double exposures? This in camera double exposure shot was taken of a wall which had a white sill.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Sylvia ace
Laura @la_photographic hope this works! Thanks for the challenge.
June 15th, 2020  
