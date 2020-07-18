Previous
These feet are made for hanging! by sprphotos
197 / 365

These feet are made for hanging!

My Get Pushed 416 challenge from Anne @365anne to take a portrait-style photo where the focus is "feet" These feet were hanging out a car window, I filled the background with one of the colours in the original photo.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Nice image. Are these male?
July 19th, 2020  
