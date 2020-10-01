Sign of the Times

This Mural hit the front page of our local newspaper Oct 1st, with the owner of the building walked into the frame. I wanted to photograph it, so off we (my hubby was the driver) went in search of it. It wasn't easy to find as it is hidden on the building's sidewall on Marconi Street in the back where cars are parked. A traveling muralist who calls himself Bandit, I believe his home base is Los Angeles; he created this Mural in 2014 for "The art of the indigenous protest movement adding voices to the flippant disregard for indigenous communities."