345 / 365
Twirl and Wave
Using a mundane image and turned it into a piece of abstract art in photoshop.
13th December 2020
13th Dec 20
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
wave
,
twirl
,
abrastact
Lin
ace
So bold and beautiful.
December 21st, 2020
kali
ace
you sure did!
December 21st, 2020
KV
ace
This makes me smile... such a lovely work of art.
December 21st, 2020
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colours and patterns. amazing what one can do in PS.
December 21st, 2020
