Twirl and Wave by sprphotos
345 / 365

Twirl and Wave

Using a mundane image and turned it into a piece of abstract art in photoshop.
13th December 2020 13th Dec 20

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Lin ace
So bold and beautiful.
December 21st, 2020  
kali ace
you sure did!
December 21st, 2020  
KV ace
This makes me smile... such a lovely work of art.
December 21st, 2020  
Diana ace
Gorgeous colours and patterns. amazing what one can do in PS.
December 21st, 2020  
