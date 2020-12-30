Previous
Next
Illumi de Cavalia by sprphotos
362 / 365

Illumi de Cavalia

My hubby and I went to see a dazzling world of lights tonight at Illumi de Cavalia, this is one of the 18 amazing scenes. Apparently 20 million LED bulbs bring more than 30,000 light structures to life.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
a very stunning display!
December 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise