Illumi de Cavalia
My hubby and I went to see a dazzling world of lights tonight at Illumi de Cavalia, this is one of the 18 amazing scenes. Apparently 20 million LED bulbs bring more than 30,000 light structures to life.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
5
1
365
NIKON Z 7_2
30th December 2020 8:42pm
lights
horses
jackie edwards
ace
a very stunning display!
December 31st, 2020
