Photo 376
From an Ants Perspective
Heading to the grocery store and stooped so low to take this shot that passersby were looking at me strangely. Jenn
@aikiuser
challenged me to take an image from an ant's perspective. Not great, will try again.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
13th January 2021 4:06pm
Tags
b&w
,
street
,
get-pushed-442
