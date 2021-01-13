Previous
Next
From an Ants Perspective by sprphotos
Photo 376

From an Ants Perspective

Heading to the grocery store and stooped so low to take this shot that passersby were looking at me strangely. Jenn @aikiuser challenged me to take an image from an ant's perspective. Not great, will try again.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise