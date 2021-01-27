Sign up
Photo 390
Abstract Wrinkle
Lightbox project: Can anyone guess what it is?
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
7
1
365
iPhone 11 Pro Max
27th January 2021 3:34pm
abstract
wrinkle
KV
ace
Looks like mylar balloon material but could be aluminum foil. Love the lighting... it is warm and cool at the same time.
January 28th, 2021
