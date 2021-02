Man with Cane

Today, 20-30 cm (8-12 in) of snow is expected. I dropped my hubby at his doctor's appointment and headed to the local Mount Royal Cemetery. I spent over an hour driving around, stopped a few times to brush off the ice on the windshield wipers. I saw this man with a cane not once but twice within the hour, and it choked me up, wondering why he was out in this terrible weather, was he going to visit his loved one, will he get home safely—image SOOC, I reduced the brightness a little in Lightroom