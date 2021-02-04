Sign up
Photo 398
Fork and Veggie Triptych
Annie
@annied
challenged me to do a Triptych of my choice. I didn't realize how much work was involved to create. Lots of copy and pasting. Theme b&w with touch of colours.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
veggies
,
forks
,
triptych
,
get-pushed-445
