Fork and Veggie Triptych by sprphotos
Photo 398

Fork and Veggie Triptych

Annie @annied challenged me to do a Triptych of my choice. I didn't realize how much work was involved to create. Lots of copy and pasting. Theme b&w with touch of colours.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Photo Details

