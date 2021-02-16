Sign up
Photo 410
Tulips
I love all tulips except for the red ones. Processed using a Topaz filter - Expressionism for effect.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
410
photos
48
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
16th February 2021 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
tulips
Yoland
ace
Beautiful pic, love the processing
February 17th, 2021
