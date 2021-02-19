Mile End Street Scene

Helen Jane @helenhall challenged me to capture a moment that is special to me.
The Plateau's Mile End district is known as Montreal's creatives cultural hub. A photographer's haven for capturing people, architecture, murals, vibrant colours, etc. This building has been abandoned since 2010. It has had many graffiti makeovers since then. I make a point to photograph it every year. I'm sure one of these days it will disappear. Across the street is a local Depanneur/convenience store. When I got out to photograph the building, the lady in the image went into the store. I waited around for a person, and lucky enough, she came out with her purchases in hand. Not to be obvious and to respect her privacy, I waited until I couldn't see her face to take the photo. Treated in black and white for a Henri Cartier-Bresson effect. The shot is special only becauseI've been taking a shot every year since 2015.