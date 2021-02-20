Sign up
Photo 414
Observation Wheel
Hubby and I went for a long walk in our Old Montreal district today. This Wheel is the tallest Observation Wheel in Canada has 42 cabins to feast your eyes on a limitless panoramic view all four seasons. It was a pretty grey and dark day.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
20th February 2021 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sky
,
winter
,
wheel
