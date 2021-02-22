Previous
Abstract - Windows

For Flash of Red Week 4 - Abstract. My neighbour's windows...lol - I zoom burst this shot to create a blur abstract effect. It was snowing hence the softness. I then cropped for a diagonal perspective.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Great job!
February 22nd, 2021  
