Photo 416
Abstract - Windows
For Flash of Red Week 4 - Abstract. My neighbour's windows...lol - I zoom burst this shot to create a blur abstract effect. It was snowing hence the softness. I then cropped for a diagonal perspective.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
416
photos
50
followers
43
following
113% complete
View this month »
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
22nd February 2021 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
,
abstract-50
Yolanda
ace
Great job!
February 22nd, 2021
