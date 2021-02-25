Sign up
Photo 419
Gray Wolf
Visited the Ecomuseum Zoo today, wildlife in a natural environment. There are two wolves, one is named Palla and the other is Gargamel!, converted to black and white
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
25th February 2021 3:56pm
b&w
white
animals
blackandwhite
wolf
zoo
theme-blackwhite
