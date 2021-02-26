Previous
Next
Leafless Tree by sprphotos
Photo 420

Leafless Tree

I found this beautifully artistic tree at the Cemetery today. Processed for a high key effect using Silver FX and Lightroom
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise