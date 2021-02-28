Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 422
Contemplating
I was at a Nature Park today with family, celebrating my sister's bday since we couldn't assemble indoors. This young lady was contemplating her figure skating moves so elegantly. Happy to catch the moment.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
28th February 2021 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
winter
,
girl
,
skating
,
theme-blackwhite
