Previous
Next
Contemplating by sprphotos
Photo 422

Contemplating

I was at a Nature Park today with family, celebrating my sister's bday since we couldn't assemble indoors. This young lady was contemplating her figure skating moves so elegantly. Happy to catch the moment.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise