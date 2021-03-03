Previous
Yellow Bus a la Van Gogh by sprphotos
Yellow Bus a la Van Gogh

Theme Rainbow - Wednesday is Yellow, also challenged by Wendy @farmreporter to either choose a painting by Van Gogh or recreate for Get Pushed 449. This is recreated.
3rd March 2021

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
