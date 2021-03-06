Sign up
Photo 428
Painterly Purple Statice Dried Flowers
For Rainbow Challenge: Saturday, Purple - Topaz Palette knife and Oil 1 Painterly effect.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
purple
flowers
rainbow2021
Diana
ace
Beautifully processed.
March 7th, 2021
