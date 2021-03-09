Previous
Orange in Nature by sprphotos
Photo 431

Orange in Nature

Rainbow Month: Tuesday - Orange. Female Mallard ready for a nap after her meal. Taken this morning, ducky standing at the edge of a half-frozen pond.
Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Photo Details

The Dog Lady ace
Oh I love it... such an awesome capture. Looks like he might be cold.
March 9th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a great find!
March 9th, 2021  
