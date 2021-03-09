Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 431
Orange in Nature
Rainbow Month: Tuesday - Orange. Female Mallard ready for a nap after her meal. Taken this morning, ducky standing at the edge of a half-frozen pond.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
2
1
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
431
photos
52
followers
45
following
118% complete
View this month »
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
9th March 2021 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
orange
,
duck
,
rainbow2021
The Dog Lady
ace
Oh I love it... such an awesome capture. Looks like he might be cold.
March 9th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a great find!
March 9th, 2021
365 Project
