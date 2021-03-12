Previous
Blue in Nature by sprphotos
Photo 434

Blue in Nature

For Rainbow Month: Friday - Blue. A magnificent warm and sunny day.
Isn't this amazing, nature's gradient blues. I had some fun creating a heart with the liquid tool in photoshop
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Jacqueline ace
Beautifully done!
March 12th, 2021  
