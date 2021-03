Red Espresso Cup and Kettle Triptych

Rainbow month: Monday - Red



I photographed my red espresso cup and saucer (shot on the right) and kettle (images middle and left) using the KaleidaCam app. I couldn't decide which one to post, so I created a Triptych to show three variations. I like that the left and right images resemble poppies, and fun to see heart shapes in the middle shot.