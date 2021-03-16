Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 438
Orange Julep
Rainbow month: Tuesday - Orange.
The Orange Julep is a roadside Landmark attraction and a fast food restaurant since 1930 in Montreal. If interested click on the link for History.
https://orangejulep.ca/history-english/
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
0
0
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
438
photos
53
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
16th March 2021 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
rainbow2021
