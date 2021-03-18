Previous
Green Fir Tree and Jogger by sprphotos
Photo 440

Green Fir Tree and Jogger

Rainbow month: Thursday - Green

Marie @toinette challenged me to take an action shot, lucky to get the jogger and the colour green to meet both challenges. Since it's a so-so shot, I added the Topaz Studio 2 Expressionism filter.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures.
