Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 512
The Illuminated Crowd
A magnificent sculpture commissioned by artist Raymond Mason. Click her for more info if it peeks your interest!
https://artpublicmontreal.ca/en/oeuvre/the-illuminated-crowd/
29th May 2021
29th May 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
512
photos
62
followers
52
following
140% complete
View this month »
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
29th May 2021 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
sculpture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close