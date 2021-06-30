Previous
Next
A Duck by sprphotos
Photo 544

A Duck

I'm trying to figure out if it's a Mallard or Wood duck, it seems like a cross. Can anyone guess. Last day of 30dayswild2021 challenge.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
I've no idea what breed it is but its a great photo
July 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise