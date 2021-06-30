Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 544
A Duck
I'm trying to figure out if it's a Mallard or Wood duck, it seems like a cross. Can anyone guess. Last day of 30dayswild2021 challenge.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
544
photos
63
followers
52
following
149% complete
View this month »
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
30dayswild2021
Sue
ace
I've no idea what breed it is but its a great photo
July 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close