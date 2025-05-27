Previous
20250527 Selfie IMG_7913 by sprphotos
Photo 548

20250527 Selfie IMG_7913

Snapped a selfie mid-meltdown on the golf course. Played 18 holes of what can only be described as an archaeological dig—found more sand traps than a beach vacation. Thank goodness I've got 3 months to figure out which end of the club to use!
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact