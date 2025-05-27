Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 548
20250527 Selfie IMG_7913
Snapped a selfie mid-meltdown on the golf course. Played 18 holes of what can only be described as an archaeological dig—found more sand traps than a beach vacation. Thank goodness I've got 3 months to figure out which end of the club to use!
27th May 2025
27th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
548
photos
27
followers
38
following
150% complete
View this month »
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
27th May 2025 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close