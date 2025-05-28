Previous
Strutting in Slow-mo by sprphotos
Strutting in Slow-mo

Strolling down a trendy street, decided to use the Slow Shutter APP to take this shot with my iPhone for my photo of the day.
28th May 2025

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
