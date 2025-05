20250529 Through the looking Glass - Optical Illusions

I explored multiple ideas to bring the "through the glass" theme to life. Using a medium-sized vase filled three-quarters with water, I placed a glass sphere at the mouth of the vase to enhance the refractive effect. For the setting, I used black and white geometric paper as both the background and the surface beneath the vase, creating bold visual contrast and emphasizing the optical distortion.