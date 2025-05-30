20250530 Greek Evil Eye

Tonight I had the pleasure of attending a fabulously fun charity event called “Artsy & Boozy” — because what better way to raise funds than with paintbrushes in one hand and wine glasses in the other?



Hosted by the amazing Hellenic Ladies Benevolent Society (who, by the way, are the real-life Wonder Women of philanthropy), the event supports educational programs, community assistance, and bursaries for those in need. Basically, they’re out here doing the Lord’s work—with a side of Sauvignon Blanc.



Tonight’s artistic challenge? Paint the Greek Evil Eye — or as we call it, το μάτι (mati). Imagine 100 ladies, armed with paint, creativity, and possibly one too many glasses of wine, trying to ward off bad vibes one eyeball at a time.



The result? A wild gallery of eye designs that ranged from “classic Greek talisman” to “trippy Picasso on vacation in Santorini.” As for me, I kept it classy and went for the traditional version. Because if I’m going to ward off curses, I might as well do it the old-school way.



Needless to say, it was an eye-opening evening.