20250601 Using the Wrong Lens

Another cold and windy day. I'm also participating in the 52Frames Challenge, and next week’s theme is Use the Wrong Lens. So here’s a sneak peek: a shot where I definitely should have used a macro lens instead of my 18-400mm. I captured this spider web from my condo window—14 floors up! It’s a bit out of focus, but still a fun and fitting experiment for the theme.