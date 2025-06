20250602 Computer Glasses

It was one of those days—I didn’t get out, though I probably should have. I spent most of the day at my computer editing photos. Then it hit me: Oh no, I haven’t taken my photo of the day yet! I looked around, wondering what I could possibly shoot. As I took off my computer glasses, I thought, Hmm… why not photograph these? So here they are. Reflection you see is from the mirror I photographed them on! Yes, they are orange!!