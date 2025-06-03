20250603 Canada Geese

Played a round of golf today, but we had some unexpected company—Canada Geese. They've practically taken over the course! At one point, we had to pause our game and wait for about 20 of them to casually waddle across the fairway. Every spring, they fly in, raise their goslings, and then head out again come fall.



We’ve got a bunch of apple trees on the grounds, and the geese absolutely love them. It’s hilarious watching them in autumn—wobbling around in what looks like a drunken stupor. Fun fact: birds can actually get intoxicated from eating fermented fruit. As the fruit breaks down, it produces alcohol during the fermentation process. Nature’s own little brewery!