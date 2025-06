20250604 Inuit Drummer Sculpture

Apologies for posting an image from June 4 a bit late—I was reviewing the photos I’ve shared so far and realized I’d missed that date. I must not have strayed far from home that day, which explains the photo of my Drummer. I got him when I retired from BMO back in 2002. His paddle has since broken off, and I still haven’t taken him in for repairs. He’s a hefty guy!