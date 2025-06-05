Previous
20250605 Delicate Iris by sprphotos
20250605 Delicate Iris

I photographed this stunning, delicate ornamental Iris today at my golf club—its pale blue, white, and yellow petals were absolutely captivating.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
Liz Milne ace
Beautiful!
June 6th, 2025  
