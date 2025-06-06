20250606 The Havre

Previous
It’s been a busy day. My husband and I attended a funeral service for a dear friend this morning. Afterward, I dropped him off at the hospital for an appointment with his GP—thankfully, all his results came back good.

While at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Glen site in Montreal, I came across the Havre sculpture. Created in 2014 by Canadian artist Linda Covit, it’s a striking public art installation that stands 13 meters tall and spans 16 meters in diameter. Truly a powerful and moving piece in a meaningful place.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

