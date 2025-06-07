Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 558
20250607 Beautiful Flowering Tree
Back on the golf course at the 14th hole—which I pared! I spotted what I think is a Dogwood, possibly a Snow Giant or Kousa. Either way, it was stunning, with a striking cluster of white flowers that really stood out.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
559
photos
26
followers
37
following
153% complete
View this month »
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
7th June 2025 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
trees
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close