20250607 Beautiful Flowering Tree by sprphotos
Photo 558

20250607 Beautiful Flowering Tree

Back on the golf course at the 14th hole—which I pared! I spotted what I think is a Dogwood, possibly a Snow Giant or Kousa. Either way, it was stunning, with a striking cluster of white flowers that really stood out.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
