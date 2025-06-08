20250608 Egret Canopied

I was under the weather today and spent most of it in bed, so no new photo to share. Just to keep the monthly photo streak going, I'm posting this shot I originally took June 7th for the 52Frames theme challenge, “Use the Wrong Lens.”

Here’s my original write-up:

“I found the ‘Use the Wrong Lens’ challenge truly challenging! Not only did I end up using the wrong lens, but I also had the wrong camera with me—so I had to rely on my iPhone. While back at the golf club, I spotted this resident egret at one of the water holes, nicely tucked under some canopy. This was the best I could manage for the theme.”